MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has joined the search for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted and attempted to kidnap a Mustang, Okla., child.

A composite drawing of the suspect. From OSBI.

OSBI is assisting Mustang police with the investigation into the suspect.

The suspect allegedly sexually assaulted and tried to kidnap a young child between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on March 23 in the 600 block of West Elder Drive.

The child and a friend were playing in front of a home when the man pictured in the composite drawing to the left stopped his vehicle and spoke to one of the children. He then forced the child to touch him inappropriately as he tried to pull her into his vehicle and abduct her, according to OSBI officials.

However, the child managed to get away. The suspect then drove away.

The sexual assault suspect’s vehicle. From OSBI.

The suspect is described as having a fair complexion, heavy build, dark brown hair and as being approximately 29 years old. The child said he was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and no pants.

He was driving a silver Chevrolet Spark, show on the right, with silver wheels and an unknown license plate.

Immediately contact the Mustang Police Department at (405) 376-2488 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you recognize the man in the composite drawing or the vehicle.

The suspect is wanted for sexually assaulting and trying to kidnap a young child in a Mustang neighborhood. Have you seen him?