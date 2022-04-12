GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials identified the murder victim whose body was found in a Garvin County field on Sunday.

The body was identified as that of 53-year-old Michael David Hall. Identification was achieved with evidence found at the scene. OSBI officials confirmed the identity by using Mobile ID Scanners assigned to crime scene agents.

A passerby discovered Hall’s body in a field covered in blood between Pauls Valley and Wynnewood, then called 9-1-1 after it was apparent that the man was deceased.

Garvin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and found the man’s body partially covered by a blanket. They secured the scene and requested OSBI assistance.

Hall was last seen by a relative in Oklahoma City on Saturday afternoon. Authorities are investigating the case as a homicide. The cause of death has not yet been determined, according to OSBI officials.

“Anyone who has any information about Hall, his movements, or saw anything suspicious in the area of Highway 77 and East 1620 road this weekend should call the Garvin County Crime Stoppers at (855) 211-STOP or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous,” OSBI officials said.