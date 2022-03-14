KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating alleged hazing within the Kingfisher High School football program.

OSBI officials announced the investigation Monday afternoon.

Officials did not provide details about the investigation, but a lawsuit filed against the Kingfisher School District reveals information about alleged extreme hazing that rose to the level of torture.

The lawsuit states the following details about alleged systemic hazing within the high school’s football program:

This is a lawsuit about hazing. Hazing that rose to the level of torture. The Kingfisher High School football program has a long history of hazing its new

members of the team. The Kingfisher High School football team employed a practice of hazing new

members of the team. This hazing was well-known throughout the team, school administration,

and athletic coaches. Coaches of the Kingfisher High School football team knew of the history of hazing

incidents and administrators of Kingfisher Public Schools knew, or should have known, of the

history of hazing incidents involving members of the football program. Specifically, coaches of the Kingfisher High School football program encouraged

and utilized hazing as a method to weed out the weak; push players to quit the football program;

and punish those that the coaches perceived as recalcitrant. Furthermore, the football coaches of

Kingfisher High School encouraged and utilized hazing on those players considered possibly

worthy of the Kingfisher football program to “toughen them up”, “make them a dirt bags”, “make

them mean” and “turn them into bullies”.

The plaintiff allegedly suffered “indignities, derogations, and abuse that was both physical and mental” during his four years with the football team, according to the lawsuit.

Kingfisher police asked OSBI officials in February to assist the investigation into misconduct within the football program.