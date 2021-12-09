Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation searching for Sulphur woman who’s been missing since November

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials are investigating the recent disappearance of a Sulphur woman.

Vicky Vernon, 49, was last seen at her home in the 1200 block of West Atoka in Sulphur, located in Murray County, on the night of Nov. 29.

Vicky Vernon

“Earlier that day, she was involved in an injury accident at Highway 110 and Primrose Lane in Davis. It is unclear if the accident is related to Vernon’s disappearance,” OSBI officials said.

Vernon is described as a white female who is 5’5″ tall and 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly in possession of a firearm, officials said.

Sulphur police requested OSBI assistance investigating Vernon’s disappearance.

Please contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have seen Vernon or have any information about where she could be. You can remain anonymous.