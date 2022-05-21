EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help solving the murder of an El Reno man who was killed 15 years ago today.

James Delano Shaw was murdered on May 21, 2007.

Shaw’s wife entered their El Reno home at around 3:30 p.m. that day and found him dead. He had been stabbed multiple times.

James Shaw; Photo courtesy – OSBI

The person who killed Shaw has still not been identified.

“James deserves justice. Please share this post in the hopes someone sees it and calls the OSBI with information. Any information would be helpful,” OSBI agents said on social media.

Please contact OSBI by calling (800) 522-8017 or emailing tips@osbi.ok.gov if you have information that will help identify Shaw’s killer.

OSBI agents need help solving the murder of James Delano Shaw.