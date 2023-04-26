OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State officials gathered at the Oklahoma State Capitol on Wednesday to recognize Micronesian Day.

According to Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, legislators and other state officials came together on Wednesday to celebrate Micronesian culture and history.

Micronesian Day at the Oklahoma State Capitol. Image courtesy Sen. Roland Pederson.

“It has been a few years since we have been able to host this event, and I was very glad we were able to celebrate this outstanding group of people again this year,” Pederson said. “Per capita, Enid has the largest population of Micronesian people of any city in the United States, and they are an integral part of our community.”

Officials say Governor Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma Department of Commerce Executive Director Brent Kisling, House Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, Rep. John Pfeiffer, R-Orlando, former Sen. Patrick Anderson and other officials were all in attendance.

“Representative Dobrinski receiving approval of Senate Bill 682 was another reason to celebrate today. This bill will help the Micronesian community obtain non-domiciled commercial driver licenses and learner permits. If signed into law by the governor, this will open the door to more job opportunities and will bring Oklahoma in line with federal regulations,” Pederson said.

According to officials, Ambassador of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to the United States of America, Gerald M. Zackios, was also at the event.

Penderson showed his appreciation to the ambassador, as well as the performers and organizations who displayed Micronesian culture at the Capitol.