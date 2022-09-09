OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The official 9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag” will be flown September 9-16 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag”. Image from the Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore.

The flag’s purpose is to remember the victims who died as well as first responders and military personnel that responded to the attacks on September 11, 2001.

According to a press release, the authorization of the flag being flown on state property took place this past legislative session. The legislation was sponsored by Senators Dave Rader and Blake Stephens as well as Representatives Daniel Pae and Melissa Provenzano.

Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat commented that the flag symbolizes how Oklahoma will never forget the tragedy that happened in 2001.

“Flying the Freedom Flag in the honor of those who died on that day or those who fought for our freedom since is a gesture that shows we will always honor the victims and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country. Each mark on the flag is symbolic and is an important reminder that our freedom isn’t free. I appreciate The Freedom Flag Foundation’s efforts in making this flag and for working with states around the country to enact legislation to make it the official commemorative flag for Sept. 11.” Greg Treat, Senate President Pro Tempore

9/11 Remembrance “Freedom Flag” explanation. Image from the Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore.

According to The Freedom Flag Foundation, the Freedom Flag is the nation’s only codified 9/11 flag of remembrance. The Freedom Flag has been raised in all 50 states. This includes over 2,000 schools, fire stations and government buildings.

To learn more about The Freedom Flag Foundation, please visit this link.