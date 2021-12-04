Oklahoma State comes up inches short in Big 12 Championship, fans say they’re beaten by the loss but not broken

ARLINGTON, Texas (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Cowboys lost the Big 12 championship game Saturday to the Baylor Bears 21-16, dashing the hopes for the Cowboys of getting into the College Football Playoffs.

Football is considered a game of inches, and the Big 12 Championship game was a crazy one with a wild ending.

The Cowboys came up literally just inches short of the goal line, the pylon, the conference title and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. Fans we spoke to in the stadium were obviously heartbroken and devastated by the loss.

“Being this close, man, it just hurts a lot more than I thought it would, I was really pulling for those guys to win today,” a fan said right after the game. “To come up like six inches short, man, that’s tough.”

The Baylor Bears are now headed home with the win and Big 12 Championship trophy. However, AT&T Stadium turned into a sea of orange Saturday and Pokes fans made it loud.

“I’ve been born and raised in Perkins, Stillwater all my life, so it’s a big deal for us to get to come here, but came up a little short,” another fan said right after the game. “It sucks.”

The Big 12 Championship Game.

The fans said they had high hopes for the Pokes to lasso their first conference title in a decade. Some added that while they may be beaten, they’re not completely broken.

“Gundy and those guys are really changing the tradition at Oklahoma State,” said Tommie Johnson, the Oklahoma County Sheriff who was at the game Saturday. “I mean, to go from being a team that existed in the Big 12, to being a dominant team in the Big 12, I think it really shows the growth of the coaches and the players.”

As they all make the pilgrimage back north with their heads held high, saying it was still a big season with a bright future ahead. Pokes fans added that they’re hoping for a big bowl game to finish the season on a high note.

“For them to come out here and perform the way they did, I’m super proud of them. I think the season went very well and I’m hoping for a great bowl game for them to come out with a win and end the season on a good note,” another fan said.

We’ll find out the Cowboys’ next move on selection Sunday when the bowl games are revealed for all the teams around the nation.