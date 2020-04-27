Oklahoma State Department of Health gives updates on drive-thru testing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced drive-thru testing locations throughout the state for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Every county’s health department has its own protocol, but most testing is done by appointment only.

In southwest Oklahoma City, a Walmart parking lot became a drive-thru testing site Monday morning.

Organizers say it’s evidence of the expansion of testing in our state.

“In the last couple of weeks, we’ve expanded testing to anyone with symptoms,” said LToya Knighten, with the Oklahoma City-County Health Department.

She says they no longer require a doctor’s referral for COVID-19 testing.

In order to be tested at the Walmart near S.W. 104th and I-44, anyone experiencing symptoms needs to visit doineedacovidtest.com because the site is not run by the OCCHD.

First responders and healthcare workers don’t need to be showing symptoms to be tested at that location.

To be tested at the health department’s State Fairgrounds location, you will still need to call their triage line.

“They will speak with a nurse and discuss their symptom,” Knighten said.

If they fit the CDC’s symptoms, they will be tested.

The CDC released an updated list of possible symptoms over the weekend including a new loss of taste or smell, headaches and severe chills.

“So in addition to high fever, cough and shortness of breath, we all need to be on the lookout for those other symptoms,” said Knighten.

At Walmart, patients are given a testing kit to swab their own nose. Results are available within 48 hours.

Those results are crucial in this fight.

“It’s a tool that we have to slow the spread of coronavirus in our community,” Knighten said.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department’s Triage Hotline number is (405)425-4489.

For a list of drive-thru testing sites, click here.