OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A very unpleasant intestinal infection is making the rounds across the country and here in Oklahoma.

Local health experts say Cyclospora is an illness caused by a parasite – and while it is extremely uncomfortable, it is treatable.

With this recent uptick in cases, the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH) is asking local doctors to be on alert.

“Cyclospora is a diarrheal illness that is caused by a parasite and it is common in many underdeveloped countries,” said Jolianne Stone, the Oklahoma State Epidemiologist.

But right now, officials with OSDH say as they track more and more local cases, they’re working with the CDC on potential links to cases in other states.

The illness is one that is often uncomfortable and unpleasant.

“Cyclosporiasis is usually diarrhea that lasts for maybe a week but could go as long as a month, it could sometimes even have relapses,” said Dr. Aaron Wendelboe with OU Health.

Wendelboe says the illness is not believed to be spread person-to-person – rather it’s typically waterborne or foodborne.

“Then some are just sporadic and we don’t know what it’s linked to,” Wendelboe told News 4.

Which is why he says it’s important to wash your vegetables and fruit.

“Then of course, wash your cutting boards and knives with soap and hot water just to make sure you aren’t having any cross-contamination,” Wendelboe said.

If you have symptoms, it’s important to go to your doctor for treatment.

“You really do need treatment,” said Wendelboe. “It is treatable with antibiotics.”

People of all ages are at risk of infection but young children and older adults are at risk of more severe cases.

Your doctor can test you for it – and doctors are urged to report cases to the health department.