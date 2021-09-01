Oklahoma State Department of Health supporting new animal rabies lab in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health will partner with the Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in support of OADDL’s new animal rabies lab on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater.

Animal samples intended for rabies testing must be sent to the new Stillwater location for processing beginning Monday, Sept. 13, according to OSDH officials.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Oklahoma State Department of Health on the animal rabies lab,” OADDL Director Dr. Jeremiah Saliki said.

State officials are notifying those who work with animals about the new lab.

“It’s critical we get the word out to veterinarians, law enforcement, animal control and the public that samples need to be sent to the Stillwater location moving forward to avoid losing the ability to test them due to delays resulting from shipping to the old location out of habit,” State Public Health Veterinarian LeMac’ Morris said.

Oklahomans who have questions about rabies exposure concerning either humans or animals, or need to find out if an animal should be tested for rabies, is advised to contact the OSDH Acute Disease Service Epidemiologist-on-call at (405) 427-8710.

Call the OSDH/OADDL Rabies Lab at (405) 744-6623 for additional information about how to submit animal samples for rabies testing.

Samples for rabies testing can be sent to the following address starting Monday, Sept. 13:

Oklahoma Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab

1950 W. Farm Rd.

Stillwater, Oklahoma 74078