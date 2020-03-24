Oklahoma State Election Board: Deadline to change party affiliation for upcoming statewide primary, runoff primary elections quickly approaching

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The deadline for registered voters to change their party affiliation for the upcoming statewide primary and runoff primary elections is quickly approaching.

According to State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax on Tuesday, the deadline is March 31.

By statute, changing party affiliation is not allowed from April 1 through August 31. All requests to change party affiliation submitted after March 31 will be processed September 1.

Voters can change their party affiliation online using the OK Voter Portal here or by completing a new Oklahoma Voter Registration Application and mailing it to their County Election Board. Applications can be downloaded online, and are also available at County Election Boards, most tag agencies, post offices, and libraries.

Officials with the State Election Board say Oklahoma has a modified closed primary system. In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party.

However, the law allows parties to open its primaries and runoff primaries to Independents every two years, by notifying the Secretary of the State Election Board.

The Democratic Party is currently allowing Independent voters to participate in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2020 and 2021. Republican and Libertarian primaries and runoff primaries will remain closed.