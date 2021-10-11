Oklahoma State Fair brings $103 million to Oklahoma City economy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After the Oklahoma State Fair was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Oklahomans were ready to get out and enjoy the rides, food, and vendors at the 2021 event.

In September, State Fair Park welcomed the Oklahoma State Fair for 11 days.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Fair say 900,000 people visited the state fair for new food, shows, competitions, rides, and more.

In all, 25% of visitors came from out-of-town for the event, while 75% of fairgoers were local.

As a result of the event, officials say the fair brought in $103 million in direct spending to the Oklahoma City economy.