OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Fair is fast approaching, and it’s time again to see what’s new on the menu for you to enjoy.

Get your forks, knives, spoons and stomachs ready for the new concessions in 2023!

New for 2023

Pickle Pie , Cutie Pies – A savory pie featuring a buttery cracker crust filled with a pickle pie filling, topped-off with crackers, mini carrots, cucumber chips, and more pickles.

Meat Candy On-A-Stick , B-Rays BBQ – Smoked burnt ends stacked on a stick, glazed with BBQ sauce, and sprinkled with graham cracker crust.

Candied Bacon On-A-Stick , Champions BBQ – Delicious, savory bacon, enhanced with a sweet coating.

Mochi Donut , Chan's Eatery – A hybrid sweet treat that combines the flavor of traditional American donuts with the fluffy, moist, and chewy texture of Japanese mochi.

Cookie Dough Parfait , Cookie Dough Monsters – Layers of edible chocolate chip cookie dough, chocolate pudding, and Oreo crumbles, topped with silky whipped cream.

Piña Colada Palmer , A Latte Love – A layered cup of A Latte Love's award-winning Piña Colada Lemonade, topped-off with their signature Brown Sugar Sweet Tea.

Deep-Fried Caramel Apple Cow Tale , Pioneer Wagon – A caramel apple Cow Tale candy on a stick, deep-fried in a sweet corn batter, dusted with powdered sugar, and drizzled with caramel syrup.

MinneCookieDough Pie , The Original MinneApple Pie – Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust that is deep-fried and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with a choice of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.

Country Clucker , FryDay Concessions – A warm glazed doughnut topped with a deep-fried Cajun chicken thigh, then drizzled with honey butter.

Paletas , Pour & Co. – Mexican style frozen treats in flavors such as coffee with almonds, pistachio, mangonada, watermelon, and caramel.

Chicken Honey Waffle , Chicken Coop – A warm waffle topped with fried chicken and drizzled with honey and a special pecan sauce.

Freeze Dried Jolly Rancher Cotton Candy , Grams Sweet Treats – Classic Jolly Rancher flavors transformed into melt-in-your-mouth cotton candy.

Cotton Candy Avalanche , The Funky Flamingo – A pink cotton candy frozen drink topped with blue cotton candy ice cream.

Barbie Lemonade , Gringos & The Bacon Habit – A fresh and fruity lemonade served with a slice of lemon, sprig of mint, and a sugared rim.

Jalapeño Cheddar Corndogs , Lakeside Concessions – A classic Fair corndog enhanced with spicy jalapeño flavor and cheesy goodness.

Korean Corndogs , Chan's Eatery – These corndogs are half hotdog and half mozzarella cheese, battered and fried to perfection to create a crunchy coating.

Pepperoni Crepe, G3Concessions – A hand-crafted crepe filled with your favorite pizza flavors.

Cookie Dough Explosion , The Funky Flamingo – A homemade chocolate chip cookie topped with salted caramel ice cream, two scoops of cookie dough, hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, and Oreos.

Texas Sized Donuts , FryDay Concessions – A made-from-scratch, yeast raised, glazed Texas-sized donut.

Oreo Brownie Blast , Waffle Chix – A sweet Belgian waffle with a chocolate brownie center, topped with a white chocolate drizzle and Oreo crumbles.

Cotton Candy Lemonade , Porky's Dole Whip – A sweet and refreshing lemonade made with real cotton candy.

Fruity Pebble Flurrie , The Funky Flamingo – Vanilla ice cream and Fruity Pebble cereal blended into a sweet, creamy, crunchy treat.

Sliced Watermelon , Rush Springs Watermelon – Juicy and sweet locally grown watermelon.

Ultimate Champ Dog , Champions BBQ – A smoked gouda and green hatch chili pork and beef sausage topped with chopped brisket, hatch mac and cheese, fried onions, and BBQ sauce, all layered on an artisan roll.

Dole Cano , Porky's Dole Whip – Fresh pineapple slices topped with Dole Whip and a strawberry lava sauce.

Strawberry Fields , Diventuri Concessions – A refreshing jasmine green tea mixed with strawberry syrup and strawberry popping pearls.

Chocolate Mousse Crepe, G3Concessions – A hand-crafted crepe filled with silky chocolate mousse and toppings.

Bread Pudding, B-Rays BBQ – Made with bread and a sweet and smooth custard, flavored with Mom's spice recipe.

If you missed out on last year’s fair, you might want to try:

Snake Bite Nachos , Pioneer Wagon – Crispy nacho chips smothered in cheese, topped with real rattlesnake sausage and famous Venom Sauce.

Apple Pie Churro Bites , Project Krave – House made churro donuts filled with apple pie, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, and topped with more apples and caramel sauce.

, Project Krave – House made churro donuts filled with apple pie, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, and topped with more apples and caramel sauce. Pickle Pizza, Swain’s Pizza On-A-Stick – Freshly made pizza dough topped with dill cream sauce, cheese, dill weed, and dill pickle slices.

The Oklahoma State Fair will be held from Sept. 14 through Sept. 24 at State Fair Park.

For more information, visit the fair’s website.