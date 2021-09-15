Oklahoma State Fair kicks off with ‘Great TASTE of a Fair’ food contest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Before the state fair kicks off on Thursday, creators of a variety of foods vied for the top spot, with one of KFOR’s very own weighing in on the judging process.

The annual contest is broken down into three categories – “Sweetest of the Sweet,” “Slice of Savory” and “NEW to the Scene.”

Sweetest of the Sweet

First Place: Watermelon Pie – Cutie Pie’s

Second Place: Mexican Funnel Cake – Gringo’s

Third Place: Deep Fried Cookie Dough – The Original Minneapple Pie

Slice of Savory

First Place: Honey Pepper Bacon Dog – The Urb Express

Second Place: Indian Taco – Capital City Cafe

Third Place: Chicken Bacon Ranch Cheese Curd Taco – O’Neil Amusements

New to the Scene

First Place: Caramel Apple Delight Donut – Amish Annie

Second Place: Loaded Gilty Mac – Gilty Pleasure

Third Place: Candied Apple Pie – Cutie Pie’s

News 4 anchor/reporter Lauren Daniels was invited to be a volunteer judge and shared her experience in the above video!

The winners of each category moved on to the “FAIRest of Them All” round.

The FAIRest of Them All winner is… Caramel Apple Delight Donut from Amish Annie!