Oklahoma State Fair opens on Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In 24 hours, the Oklahoma State Fair will kick off the 2021 season at State Fair Park.

The Oklahoma State Fair will be held at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City from Sept. 16 through Sept. 26.

It will be the first state fair in two years after the coronavirus pandemic canceled the 2020 State Fair.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a variety of vendors, exhibits, rides, shows, and you can’t miss the fair food.

Organizers say masks will not be required, but social distancing is recommended at the fair.

Admission is $12 for adults, and $6 for children.

However, admission on Thursday, Sept. 16 will be $2 for opening day.