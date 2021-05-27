Oklahoma State Fair returning in September 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After being forced to cancel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers say plans are in full swing to make sure everyone can enjoy the Oklahoma State Fair in September.

The 2020 Oklahoma State Fair was canceled due to COVID-19 cases across the region, marking the first cancelation of the event since its inception in 1907.

“We know the past year has been immensely difficult for everyone in a multitude of ways, which is

exactly why we are so pleased to be back at what we do best – producing the annual Oklahoma State

Fair,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. president & CEO. “We hope to create an

atmosphere of normalcy and fun at the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair that all guests can enjoy.”

The Oklahoma State Fair has selected ‘BACK 2 FUN IN 21’ as the theme of this year’s event.

The 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will feature free concerts, thousands of food and shopping vendors, shows, exhibits, games, carnival rides, and more.

Disney On Ice will return for performances in the Jim Norick Arena.

However, organizers say the Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Rodeo and Concert will not be returning in 2021.

Changes are also taking place for midway rides, where paper tickets will transition to digital tickets in 2021.

The Oklahoma State Fair will run from Sept. 16 through Sept. 26.