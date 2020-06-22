Oklahoma State Fair reviewing options to keep health and safety the “utmost priority”

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma State Fair say the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting how it will operate this year.

Officials said, “Never in the 114-year history of ‘Oklahoma’s Premier Family Attraction’ have we dealt with a such a monumental situation. As we look ahead to this year’s State Fair, the health and safety of our guests, staff, vendors and partners remains our utmost priority — we will do everything in our power to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Disney on Ice at the fair has been canceled, with the producer of the show, Feld Entertainment, saying:

“The health and safety of everyone attending our live events, as well as that of our touring personnel, is our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing spread of the virus, expanding restrictions on domestic and international travel, and our adherence to national, state and local governments prohibiting large group gatherings has resulted in the cancellation of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair.”

State fair officials say staff is continuing to work on preparing for the 2020 Oklahoma State Fair, scheduled for September 17 through 27.

They add they are communicating with partners in other states to monitor the health crisis.