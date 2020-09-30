Oklahoma State Fairgrounds hosting October Fair Food event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although visitors were not able to enjoy the Oklahoma State Fair this year, organizers say you’ll have another chance to get your favorite fair food.
Back by popular demand, the Oklahoma State Fair will host another ‘Fair Food’ event at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.
“The first Fair Food event in August was a huge success so we’re pleased to host a second,” stated
Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “People who might’ve missed out
now have the opportunity to come and enjoy the great food and those who came in August are
certainly welcome back again as well.”
Oklahomans can enjoy the fair food event from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.
Organizers say there will be 10 genuine fair food vendors with staples like cinnamon rolls, Poncho Dogs, and root beer at the annual Oklahoma State Fair.
The food that will be available will be as follows:
- Coffee- Silver Dollar Bakery
- Cinnamon Roll – Silver Dollar Bakery
- Cinnamon Roll with frosting- Silver Dollar Bakery
- Cinnamon Roll with pecans – Silver Dollar Bakery
- Corn dog – Goforth Concessions
- Funnel Cake – Goforth Concessions
- Nutella S’more funnel cake – Goforth Concessions
- Indian Taco – Tads Catering & Concessions
- Nachos – Roadhouse Concessions
- Bratwurst – Roadhouse Concessions
- Fried peaches – Roadhouse Concessions
- Polish sausage – Roadhouse Concessions
- Chicken On-A-Stick – Roadhouse Concessions
- Spiral spuds – Roadhouse Concessions
- Loaded spiral spuds – Roadhouse Concessions
- Chicken fajita nachos – Roadhouse Concessions
- Hot dog – Gilty Pleasure
- Calf fries – Gilty Pleasure
- Waffle fries – Gilty Pleasure
- Fried pickles – Gilty Pleasure
- Smokin’ Gun – Gilty Pleasure
- Ohh Bologna – Gilty Pleasure
- Gilty Pleaseure – Gilty Pleasure
- Cowboy nachos – Gilty Pleasure
- Hot link sandwich – Gilty Pleasure
- Gilty mac & cheese – Gilty Pleasure
- Turkey leg- Smokin’ Pistols
- Roasted corn – Smokin’ Pistols
- Poncho dog – O’Neil’s Poncho Dogs
- Jumbo poncho dog – O’Neil’s Poncho Dogs
- Cheese curd tacos – O’Neil’s Cheese Curds
- Strawberry crepes – Browns Crepe Stand
- Monster crepes – Browns Crepe Stand
- Berry cup – Browns Crepe Stand
- Funnel cakes – Westmoreland Concessions
- Bucket of nachos – Westmoreland Concessions
- Cheese-On-A-Stick – Westmoreland Concessions
- Deep-fried Oreos – Westmoreland Concessions
- Deep-fried Twinkies – Westmoreland Concessions
- Deep-fried candy bar – Westmoreland Concessions
- Jug of root beer – McConnell Root Beer
- Pizza – R&L Concessions
- Calzone – R&L Concessions
- Stromboli – R&L Concessions
- Stuffed pizza – R&L Concessions
- Cheesy sticks – R&L Concessions
- Cheese nachos – R&L Concessions
- Pretzel & cheese – R&L Concessions
- Slushies- R&L Concessions
- Limeade- R&L Concessions
- Lemonade – R&L Concessions
- Popcorn – R&L Concessions
- Snow cone – R&L Concessions
- Candy apple – R&L Concessions
- Cotton candy – R&L Concessions
- Caramel apple – R&L Concessions
- Corn dog – Browns Concessions
- Cheese On-A-Stick – Browns Concessions
- Fresh squeezed lemonade – Browns Concessions.
Vendors will be set up on the east side of the Bennett Event Center.
Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance at May Ave. and Gordon Cooper Blvd.
Organizers say picnic tables will be set up in various locations nearby.
Attendees are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others and wear a mask. Vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.
The events will be held at the following dates and times:
- Oct. 1- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 2- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 3- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 4- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
