Oklahoma State Fairgrounds hosting October Fair Food event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although visitors were not able to enjoy the Oklahoma State Fair this year, organizers say you’ll have another chance to get your favorite fair food.

Back by popular demand, the Oklahoma State Fair will host another ‘Fair Food’ event at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds.

“The first Fair Food event in August was a huge success so we’re pleased to host a second,” stated

Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “People who might’ve missed out

now have the opportunity to come and enjoy the great food and those who came in August are

certainly welcome back again as well.”

Oklahomans can enjoy the fair food event from Oct. 1 through Oct. 4.

Organizers say there will be 10 genuine fair food vendors with staples like cinnamon rolls, Poncho Dogs, and root beer at the annual Oklahoma State Fair.

The food that will be available will be as follows:

Coffee- Silver Dollar Bakery

Cinnamon Roll – Silver Dollar Bakery

Cinnamon Roll with frosting- Silver Dollar Bakery

Cinnamon Roll with pecans – Silver Dollar Bakery

Corn dog – Goforth Concessions

Funnel Cake – Goforth Concessions

Nutella S’more funnel cake – Goforth Concessions

Indian Taco – Tads Catering & Concessions

Nachos – Roadhouse Concessions

Bratwurst – Roadhouse Concessions

Fried peaches – Roadhouse Concessions

Polish sausage – Roadhouse Concessions

Chicken On-A-Stick – Roadhouse Concessions

Spiral spuds – Roadhouse Concessions

Loaded spiral spuds – Roadhouse Concessions

Chicken fajita nachos – Roadhouse Concessions

Hot dog – Gilty Pleasure

Calf fries – Gilty Pleasure

Waffle fries – Gilty Pleasure

Fried pickles – Gilty Pleasure

Smokin’ Gun – Gilty Pleasure

Ohh Bologna – Gilty Pleasure

Gilty Pleaseure – Gilty Pleasure

Cowboy nachos – Gilty Pleasure

Hot link sandwich – Gilty Pleasure

Gilty mac & cheese – Gilty Pleasure

Turkey leg- Smokin’ Pistols

Roasted corn – Smokin’ Pistols

Poncho dog – O’Neil’s Poncho Dogs

Jumbo poncho dog – O’Neil’s Poncho Dogs

Cheese curd tacos – O’Neil’s Cheese Curds

Strawberry crepes – Browns Crepe Stand

Monster crepes – Browns Crepe Stand

Berry cup – Browns Crepe Stand

Funnel cakes – Westmoreland Concessions

Bucket of nachos – Westmoreland Concessions

Cheese-On-A-Stick – Westmoreland Concessions

Deep-fried Oreos – Westmoreland Concessions

Deep-fried Twinkies – Westmoreland Concessions

Deep-fried candy bar – Westmoreland Concessions

Jug of root beer – McConnell Root Beer

Pizza – R&L Concessions

Calzone – R&L Concessions

Stromboli – R&L Concessions

Stuffed pizza – R&L Concessions

Cheesy sticks – R&L Concessions

Cheese nachos – R&L Concessions

Pretzel & cheese – R&L Concessions

Slushies- R&L Concessions

Limeade- R&L Concessions

Lemonade – R&L Concessions

Popcorn – R&L Concessions

Snow cone – R&L Concessions

Candy apple – R&L Concessions

Cotton candy – R&L Concessions

Caramel apple – R&L Concessions

Corn dog – Browns Concessions

Cheese On-A-Stick – Browns Concessions

Fresh squeezed lemonade – Browns Concessions.

Vendors will be set up on the east side of the Bennett Event Center.

Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance at May Ave. and Gordon Cooper Blvd.

Organizers say picnic tables will be set up in various locations nearby.

Attendees are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others and wear a mask. Vendors will accept both cash and credit cards.

The events will be held at the following dates and times:

Oct. 1- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 2- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 3- 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Oct. 4- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

