OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal arrested an architecture firm employee who allegedly submitted forged documents to obtain building permits.

Shunbin Ni was arrested Tuesday on a felony warrant for 21 counts of offering a false or forged instrument for recordation, according to James Fullingim, Assistant State Fire Marshal.

Ni is an employee of an Oklahoma architecture firm. He allegedly submitted forged documents to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office to obtain building permits.

A Multi-County Grand Jury investigation in partnership with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office led to an indictment against Ni, resulting in the charges against him.

Ni’s bail has been set at $250,000. He faces up to 42 years in prison.