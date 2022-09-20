Price’s Falls in the Arbuckle Mts.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Families can celebrate National Public Lands Day by visiting Oklahoma State Parks this weekend.

The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department is waiving parking fees at Oklahoma State Parks on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Oklahoma’s 38 state parks currently make up over 80,000 acres of public land in the state.

The State of Oklahoma owns 25,000 acres and leases the remaining 55,000 acres from various government entities.

Organizers are encouraging Oklahomans and visitors to head to a state park for free on Saturday.

To learn more, visit the tourism website.