Oklahoma State Rep. seeks review of death row conviction

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Oklahoma who supports the death penalty is seeking an independent investigation into the conviction of a death row inmate.

State Rep. Kevin McDugle says he believes new evidence suggests the now 58-year-old Richard Glossip may be innocent.

McDugle says several of his GOP colleagues have agreed to sign on to the letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the head of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board.

Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 beating death of motel owner Barry Van Treese in Oklahoma City in what prosecutors said was a murder-for-hire.

The man who admitted beating Van Treese to death, Justin Sneed, received a life sentence and testified against Glossip.