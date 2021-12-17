Oklahoma State Rep. Terry O’Donnell and wife indicted over alleged impropriety connected to bill he wrote

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State Representative and his wife were both indicted over alleged impropriety connected to a bill he authored in 2019, allowing family of legislators to be appointed to tag agencies.

Terry O’Donnell, R-District 23, and his wife Teresa O’Donnell were both indicted on multiple charges in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday.

A court document states the indictment includes the following charges:

COUNT 1 – Violation of a provision of law regulating official conduct.

COUNT 2 – Violation of a provision of law regulating official conduct.

COUNT 3 – Using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes.

COUNT 4 – Perjury by false certification.

COUNT 5 – Using access to computers to violate Oklahoma statutes.

COUNT 6 – Violation of a provision of law regulating official conduct.

COUNT 7 – Obtaining a thing of value exceeding $15,000 in value by false pretenses.

COUNT 8 – Conspiracy against the state.

Terry O’Donnell, who serves as House Speaker Pro Tempore, introduced House Bill 2098 in February 2019, according to Oklahoma State Legislature website.

The bill removed a longstanding rule that immediate family of legislators could not be appointed to tag agencies. It was signed into law in April 2019. Teresa O’Donnell was put in charge of the Catoosa Tag Agency in August 2019.

Prosecutors assert that Terry O’Donnell did not disclose a personal or private interest when submitting the bill, thus violating the state’s constitution, according to the indictment court document obtained by KFOR.

Teresa O’Donnell was appointed as a tag agent in Catoosa after her mother resigned the position and later died.

Court documents state Teresa O’Donnell previously worked part-time for her mother at the tag agency.

Terry O’Donnell issued the following statement in response to the indictment:

“The Catoosa Tag office was an issue publicized by my Democratic opponent during my 2020 race. The citizens of District 23 know my wife’s family has served as tag agents in our community for more than 60 years. It is frustrating and disappointing that political operatives in Oklahoma City are using this to discredit our family’s character and destroy our reputation as a personal vendetta against me. We will ​vigorously defend our integrity.” REP. TERRY O’DONNELL

