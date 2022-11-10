OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator says he will continue to fight to lock in Daylight Saving Time year-round.

Sen. Blake Stephens, (R-Tahlequah), says he has advocated for Daylight Saving Time legislation since he was elected in 2020.

“Our time ‘fell back’ this past weekend and the negative effects are already apparent,” Stephens said. “There is less time for farmers and ranchers to work in the daylight, less time for outdoor sporting events, school activities, business operations and a multitude of other things. We can have a safer, healthier and more productive state without the time change, and that is why I will continue to push for Oklahoma to do away with DST.”

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously passed by the U.S. Senate earlier this year, but has not been considered by the U.S. House of Representatives.

If approved, DST would be ale to become permanent across the nation.

Stephens previously filed Senate Bill 843, but it did not advance.

He says he plans to refile his legislation ahead of the 2023 session, which begins in February.