Oklahoma state senator files bill that would provide incentives for business blood drives

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While the coronavirus pandemic took a toll on many businesses across the country, an Oklahoma state senator has filed a bill that would reward businesses that encourage employees to help others.

Sen. David Bullard, (R-Durant), filed Senate Bill 905, which would provide an income tax credit for tax years 2022 through 2027 to businesses that host blood drives for their employees.

“The COVID pandemic has played havoc on many aspects of our lives from how we work and educate our children to how we conduct our daily lives and business. All of these can be adjusted, and even changed dramatically, in some instances. However, the need for blood is something that cannot be simply adjusted or changed. It cannot be manufactured like so many other essentials in our lives. There is no substitute for blood; and simply put, it is a true matter of life and death,” Bullard said.

Sen. Bullard says the bill create a private/public joint venture to help keep Oklahoma’s blood supply at a steady level.