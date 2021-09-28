Oklahoma state senator files bill to open free market for gun silencers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator wants to open the free market for the purchase of firearm suppressors, also known as silencers.

Sen. Michael Bergstrom, R-Adair, filed Senate Bill 1098, which seeks to exempt gun silencers from federal law and regulations if manufactured and kept within Oklahoma.

Under the would-be law, Oklahomans could legally own a silencer without federal registration requirements, but the silencer must have “Made in Oklahoma” marked on it, according to a State Senate news release.

“It’s clear federal overreach to require a person who purchases a gun suppressor to pay additional fees out of pocket and wait months or even years for approval,” Bergstrom said. “The federal requirement of registering a suppressor through the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) process is lengthy, expensive and a burden placed directly on law abiding citizens. That’s why we want to make this simple for Oklahomans – if you buy a suppressor manufactured and used in our state, you don’t have to jump through these hoops.”

The bill was filed for the 2022 legislative session.

The Second Session of the 58th Legislature begins at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.