Oklahoma state senator files bill to raise state’s minimum wage

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed legislation to increase the state’s minimum wage.

Sen. George Young filed Senate Bill 161, which would require employers to pay their employees a minimum wage of $10.50 per hour, or match the federal minimum wage rate, whichever is greater.

Oklahoma’s current minimum wage is $7.25 per hour, which is equal to the federal minimum wage.

“It’s been more than a decade since hard-working Oklahomans have seen an increase to the minimum wage schedule,” Young said. “During this time, the spending power of a minimum wage paycheck has drastically decreased.”

The last change to Oklahoma’s minimum wage schedule was in 2008 when the rate increased from $6.55 to $7.25 an hour.

Right now, 29 states have a minimum wage requirement higher than the federal minimum.

“Many of our essential workers during this pandemic have been paid a minimum wage. Raising the rate at this point in time would be a well-deserved ‘thank you’ for their dedication and service during an extremely challenging year,” Young said. “If we truly want to be a ‘Top 10 State,’ we must raise our minimum wage rate to be competitive with other states on a national level.”

