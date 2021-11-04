Oklahoma State Senator files legislation to remove marijuana industry growers’ sales tax exemption

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A state senator is seeking to have Oklahoma’s sales tax exemption for marijuana industry growers removed.

Sen. George Burns filed Senate Bill 1101 ahead of the upcoming legislative session.

The bill aims to “remove the growing, harvesting and processing of marijuana from the list of agricultural products available to receive a sales tax exemption,” an Oklahoma Senate news release states.

Enacting a sales tax on medical marijuana will facilitate greater regulation and challenge illegal grows, Burns said.

“There’s more than 8,000 marijuana growers licensed with the state – but how many more are operating illegally without oversight from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA),” Burns said. “We need to ensure this industry is well-regulated. There have been numerous reports that illegal grows have brought additional drugs and crime into our state, and it’s time we put our foot down and say enough is enough. However, we need to have sufficient funding available to give the OMMA and Bureau of Narcotics the resources to go into these grows and make sure they are compliant. My hope is that by subjecting marijuana growers, harvesters, and processers to a sales tax, we can use the extra revenue created to boost funding for the law enforcement arms of the marijuana industry, therefore protecting all Oklahomans.”

Oklahoma voters approved State Question 788 in 2018, legalizing the licensed cultivation, use and possession of marijuana for medicinal purposes.