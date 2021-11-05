Oklahoma state senator files legislation to require teaching students the ‘atrocities of communism’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma state senator has filed legislation to ensure Oklahoma students are taught about the brutality of communist regimes throughout history.

“It’s been more than 100 years since the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, and Lenin’s formation of the first communist government,” Dahm said. “Since that time, communist regimes throughout the world have murdered more than 100 million people and subjected countless more to unthinkable atrocities. We must ensure our citizens understand the brutality of these regimes and the real danger they pose to our freedoms and lives.”

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, said that President Trump issued an annual proclamation declaring November 7 as Victims of Communism Day since 2017.

Senate Bill 1102 would require Oklahoma social studies courses to include at least 45 minutes of instruction on Victims of Communism Day, beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“Through false promises of equality and liberation, communist regimes throughout the world have systematically robbed their own citizens of their fundamental rights of religion, speech and association,” Dahm said. “Those who spoke out faced persecution as political prisoners, and many were killed in state-sponsored purges. We’re all familiar with the saying that those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it. If we ignore this lesson, we risk our very republic.”

The regular legislative session convenes on Feb. 7, 2022.