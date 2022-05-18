OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma State Senator filed a resolution calling for a day honoring former President Donald J. Trump.

Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed Senate Resolution 47, which, if passed, would memorialize June 14, 2022 – Trump’s birthday – as President Donald J. Trump Day.

Dahm is quoted in a State Senate news release referring to the nation’s 45th President as the greatest president of this century.

“If we can spend time during the legislative session to designate Golf Day, create an official state theater, and name a state horse, then we can certainly take the time to honor the greatest President of the 21st century by designating June 14, 2022, as President Donald J. Trump Day,” Dahm said. “As the creator of the nation’s first President Trump highway, I strongly believe that we as a state should continually remind people of the economic boom, advancement of liberty, and how our country was made great again during his presidency. This is especially evident when contrasting his accomplishments to the skyrocketing inflation, highest ever gas prices, and failure after failure by the current resident in the White House.”

Trump was elected in 2016, defeating Hillary Clinton. He lost his reelection bid to Joe Biden in 2020. He was praised by many for a strong economy prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was impeached twice during his term.