OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State Superintendent Ryan Walters is speaking out after the Moms for Liberty was designated an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Moms for Liberty, founded by three conservative Florida women in 2021, has chapters across the nation – including chapters in Canadian, Garfield and Tulsa counties.

The classification comes as part of the SPLC’s annual Year in Hate & Extremism report for 2022.

Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the “woke indoctrination” of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group’s views. They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community. Southern Poverty Law Center

The civil rights group goes on to say, “Moms for Liberty has also waged war on teachers’ unions, referring to them as a terrorist organization and criticizing their stances and influence in public schools,” something Supt. Walters himself has faced backlash for.

SPLC added Moms for Liberty to its list of ‘anti-government extremist groups,’ which contains organizations like the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, categorizing it as “part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement” that believes “the federal government is tyrannical.”

Now, Walters is speaking out against what he calls “reckless and boneheaded comments toward mothers in Oklahoma.”

This is yet another example of left-wing extremism and their insidious methods of labeling moms engaged in their kids’ education as public enemy number one. The US House of Representatives recently released their report showing that the exact same playbook was used against parents by the Biden Department of Justice. This is all a highly coordinated attack against parents and their ability to yield power in the outcome of their child’s future. I will never stop fighting for the good people of Oklahoma, especially a patriotic organization like Mom’s [sic] for Liberty. I will always defend Oklahoma from the radical left and their obsession with our children. Superintendent Ryan Walters

Walters is set to speak at the Moms for Liberty ‘Joyful Warriors’ National Summit in Philadelphia later this month.