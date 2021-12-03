Oklahoma State University fans headed south for Big 12 Championship game, alumni association hosts party in Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University football fans headed south Friday for the Big 12 Championship Game against Baylor Saturday morning.

The Cowboys are set to take the field Saturday morning at 11 a.m. against the Baylor Bears. But on Friday night, fans made their way across the Dallas-Fort Worth area to prepare for the big game.

“Go Pokes!” shouted a group of fans at an Oklahoma State University alumni association party.

OSU alumni and friends gathered together, primed for the Big 12 Championship Game.

Cowboy fans congregated at Cowtown Friday night for their team’s first ever Big 12 Championship Game.

“Go Pokes!” more fans shouted as KFOR made their way through a crowd at an Oklahoma State Alumni Association party.

Downtown Fort Worth was buzzing with graduates of the university ready to cheer their team on. People were handing out goodies and hanging with friends and family. Rob McInturf, president of the Oklahoma State University Alumni Association, said he is expecting a big turnout of orange and black on Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of folks down here,” McInturf said. “We’ve got more than 40,000 alums living in Texas, 25,000 in DFW, and we travel well, so, there’s going to be a big crowd tonight and even bigger tomorrow.”

AT&T Stadium

2002 graduate Allison Escott said she flew from her home in San Diego to see her Pokes play and meet up with her family. She said she’s hoping for a Cowboys win Saturday and a potential spot in the college football playoff.

“I was trying to decide if I should come home for the Bedlam win. I’ve seen us beat the Sooners before, I’ve never seen us in a Big 12 Championship Game, so, we’re excited to hit the town tonight and meet up with some other friends and family and cheer on the Pokes tomorrow,” Escott said.

“Meet up with friends, see all the OSU fans and just get the atmosphere going and get the excitement started,” said Jared Escott, Allison’s brother.

“Let’s go Cowboys!” more fans said at the party.

The Cowboys have sold out their ticket allotment, and McInturf said their fans also sold out several hotels in the area. Fans tell us they’re hoping to turn the 80,000-seat stadium in Arlington into a sea of orange.