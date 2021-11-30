Oklahoma State University football fans gearing up for Big 12 Championship game

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State fans have been hitting the stores the last few days, but not just for Christmas shopping. They’re grabbing their brightest orange ahead of the Big 12 game.

“Beat Baylor!” said Judy Chester and Sheila Schrock, who were Christmas shopping.

“Go pokes!” said Josie Hilton, who was on a college campus tour.

Shirts were flying off the shelves at stores around OSU’s campus.

“We’ll expect one of the greatest weeks we’ve ever had this week, without a doubt,” said Stan Clark, Eskimo Joe’s CEO & founder.

Clark has been down this road before and he says he’s ready to supply Cowboys fans with the gear they need.

“Ever since we won the Bedlam game, the traffic in Stillwater is like double normal. You can just tell there’s an excitement in the air,” Clark said. “This is our Eskimo Joe and Pete design for this year. We went with a tailgating theme because everybody missed tailgating so badly last year.”

OSU

Chester and Schrock drove over an hour to get some shopping done in town.

“I got orders from my smallest grandchild. She wants Eskimo Joe’s sweats in yellow,” Chester said. “Hoping they have them in yellow.”

A lot of it on Christmas wish lists, but they have their eyes peeled for a new shirt to wear for the Big 12 Championship game.

“How many OSU shirts do you think you guys have?”

“I have no idea. Probably at least 5 or 6,” Chester replied.

And they’re not the only ones getting some shopping done on a Tuesday afternoon.

“I got a beanie and I got a key chain. A wrestling keychain and a wrestling hoodie,” Hiltons aid.

“I just spent a very long time in, for Pete’s sake, trying to find a sweatshirt for my dad, and I was successful, and it was very difficult because he is not an easy man to shop for,” said Claire McDowall, Oklahoma State Equestrian Team.

Fans still basking in the big Bedlam win against the University of Oklahoma, while looking ahead to the next goal, winning the Big 12 Championship game.

“It feels great, especially because we’re gonna win,” said OSU senior Brian Pape.