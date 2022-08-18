STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University’s upcoming freshman class is its largest ever.

The OSU Class of 2026 has over 4,668 freshmen enrolled, an increase of over nine percent from the previous fall semester’s freshman enrollment, according to OSU officials.

“We were expecting to have record-setting freshman enrollment this semester, but to surpass the previous record by more than 375 students is truly remarkable,” OSU President Kayse Shrum said. “This historic milestone is a testament to the strength of our academic programs, dedicated faculty and staff, and our unwavering commitment to provide a world-class education that empowers our students to learn, grow and succeed. It’s a great time to be a Cowboy. With the upcoming release of our new strategy, we’re primed to continue to elevate the prestige and impact of our modern land-grant institution to serve the needs of the state, nation and world.”

OSU’s Honor’s College hit a new enrollment record for the second straight year with 3,096 enrollees.

Oklahoma State University

Online enrollment saw a nearly 26 percent increase compared to the previous year. Enrollment into STEM programs increased over 11 percent compared to 2021, surpassing the previous record set in 2017.

First-generation student enrollment rose more than seven percent.

OSU is also getting more top students. The number of OSU freshmen who were in the top five percent of their high school class hit a new record, jumping two percent above last fall’s record growth.

More transfer student are also enrolled at OSU.

OSU posted its second highest retention rate on record, with nearly 84 percent of students returning to OSU and a record number of new students returning for their second year.

This fall semester’s total enrollment is up four percent over last year, with 24,692 students, among them students from all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and 113 countries.

Karen Chen, OSU vice president of enrollment management, is also excited about the across-the-board enrollment rise.

“We’re thrilled to welcome this historic freshman class to the Cowboy family,” Chen said. “We’re celebrating a monumental achievement for freshman enrollment, exceeding the previous record by over 375 new students. We are also excited to recognize the record retention numbers and significant increases in overall student enrollment. There’s so much momentum and excitement surrounding the university right now as we continue to explore new ways to enhance our institution, our facilities and academic programs, and, most importantly, the student experience.”