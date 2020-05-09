Oklahoma State University honors 2020 graduates with virtual celebration

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University honored its class of 2020 graduates with a virtual celebration on Friday, May 8.

The traditional spring graduation ceremony has been postponed to December in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration was held Friday evening via OStateTV.

The video celebration featured the grand tradition of ‘Pomp and Circumstance’, as performed in a prerecording by the OSU Department of Music, and the presence of graduates thanks to hundreds of photos and videos submitted by more than 4,400 degree candidates. The video also included a special tribute to the class of 2020 from the New York Philharmonic.

OSU President Burns Hargis appeared in the video, welcoming graduates and their families to the celebration. He congratulated the graduates on their accomplishments and their perseverance during a difficult time in America.

Hargis said the following:

“We’ve come together to celebrate the class of 2020. Each May, we honor our degree candidates as they walk across the stage at Gallagher-Iba Arena. And although we had to postpone our in-person commencement, that does not take away from the magnitude of your achievement. In fact, in my opinion, it magnifies it. While the pandemic seemed to stop our world in mid-March, your desire to impact the world did not. During your time at OSU, we challenged you to become leaders. When faced with a challenge like no other, you didn’t back down. You stepped up and finished the job at hand. The class of 2020 will be remembered as one that was split apart by distance but came together for a cause. You sacrificed for the health and well-being of others. You aren’t just graduates — you’re leaders.” OSU President Burns Hargis

Hargis reminded graduates that while their academic accomplishments at OSU are being celebrated virtually, they are invited to participate in the official class of 2020 commencement ceremonies Dec. 11-12 in Stillwater and Dec. 13 in Tulsa.

“We hope to see you then,” Hargis said. “I look forward to shaking your hand as you cross the stage.”

OSU Student Government Association President Kaitlyn Kirksey and OSU alumnus Gov. Kevin Stitt also appeared in the video to congratulate the graduates.

“As an OSU grad myself, I know you’re continuing on to your next adventure with a quality education, priceless memories and friendships that will last a lifetime,” Stitt said. “Each of you came from across the state, the nation and the world to begin this journey here in Stillwater. And while we cannot join together [at this time] to celebrate this important milestone, remember that no matter the distance or amount of time, your years spent at OSU will always unite you together.”

Stitt cited the late T. Boone Pickens, an OSU alumnus, as he encouraged graduates to hold onto the lessons they learned at OSU as they continue in their journey.

“As the great T. Boone Pickens said, ‘What you dream about, what you think about and what you work for is going to happen. This quote rings true for the class of 2020,” Stitt said. “It takes persistence, hard work and a goal-oriented mindset to get where you are today. And now, more than ever, we need you, our future scientists, artists, educators, entrepreneurs and leaders, to continue to rise up to the challenge before you.”

College of Veterinary Medicine students officially celebrated graduation Friday so they can take the Veterinarian’s Oath and begin practicing. Those students are also are invited to participate in December’s full ceremonies.

Click here to watch the virtual celebration videos.