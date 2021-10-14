Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team assistant coach dies in vehicle crash

Lariat Larner. Photo Credit Oklahoma State Rodeo Team’s Facebook page.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A young woman who served as an assistant coach and team member for the Oklahoma State University Rodeo Team died in a vehicle crash on Wednesday.

Lariat Larner died at the scene of a crash that occurred shortly before 9:20 p.m. Wednesday at 32nd and Washington in Stillwater.

The Flash Today, a Stephenville-based newspaper, confirmed Larner died in the crash. Larner graduated from Stephenville High School.

Lariat Larner. Photo Credit Oklahoma State Rodeo Team’s Facebook page.

Cody Hollingsworth, OSU Rodeo Head Coach, issued the following statement:

“The OSU Rodeo Team and I are devastated by the loss of Lariat Larner, our assistant coach, fellow team member and friend. Lariat was an excellent competitor, but first and foremost a cherished member of our rodeo family. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Larner family and everyone who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.”

CODY HOLLINGSWORTH, OSU RODEO HEAD COACH

Stillwater Police Department officials said on social media that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one, a Ford F-150 pickup, became engulfed in flames upon impact.

Several people were injured in the crash, according to Stillwater police.

“Witnesses were able to pull the two occupants of the burning vehicle to safety. An occupant of the other involved vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Stillwater police said.

Three people who were injured in the crash were transported to a hospital.

