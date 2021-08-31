Oklahoma State University to allow tailgating during games in designated areas

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The tailgating experience will be present at Oklahoma State University football games, but will be limited to designated areas on campus.

Fans can claim their tailgating spot starting at noon on the Friday before the game, regardless of kickoff time.

Only certain areas on campus can have tailgating so to ensure a safe and family friendly atmosphere, according to Oklahoma State University’s website.

Boone Pickens Stadium

The below file provided by OSU contains a map that indicates designated tailgating areas, as well as the university’s tailgating policies. You can download the map and information by clicking below:

University officials remind fans that anyone in an indoor space in Boone Pickens Stadium or on the OSU campus is expected to wear a mask.

“Masking is recommended by the CDC even for those who are fully vaccinated,” OSU officials said.

OSU will start the 2021 season at home at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, against the Missouri State Bears.

Go to the OSU website for more information on attending the game, including getting tickets, parking and game day events.