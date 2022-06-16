The Oklahoma State University A&M Board of Regents has selected Dr. Kayse Shrum as the 19th president of OSU. (Photo via Oklahoma State University)

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University will celebrate the inauguration of its 19th president, Dr. Kayse Shrum.

The inaugural celebration will begin at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Gallager-Iba Arena. It will be free and open to the public.

The event is a ceremonial milestone for Shrum, whose presidency began July 1, 2021. It was delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic considerations.

Dr. Kayse Shrum, the 19th president of OSU. (Photo via Oklahoma State University)

Special guests will give messages, the presidential medallion will be presented, the Greenwood School of Music will provide live music and Shrum will deliver a State of the Orange address highlighting the university’s tradition as a “deep-rooted tradition as a premier land-grant institution, resiliency, progress and her vision for the future,” an OSU news release states.

OSU administrators encourage faculty, staff and students to attend the event. The event will be livestreamed online at insideosu.com.

The OSU/A&M Board of Regents voted to appoint Shrum OSU president on April 2, 2021, making her the first woman to lead the institution and the first woman to lead a Tier 1, four-year public research university in Oklahoma, according to the news release.

“Dr. Shrum’s appointment was historic as we welcomed the first woman to lead Oklahoma’s premier land-grant university and the first woman to lead a major research university in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Trudy Milner, OSU/A&M Board of Regents chair. “There was no honeymoon. She faced two monumental crises less than a month into her presidency — conference realignment and the pandemic. I was incredibly impressed with how Dr. Shrum and her leadership team rose to the challenges and led with conviction, tenacity and steadiness.

“Her engaging style has brought new energy and excitement to our campus and system. More opportunities and challenges are no doubt ahead. I genuinely believe Oklahoma State’s future is as bright as ever because we have the leadership to drive success.”

Shrum, who previously served as president of OSU’s Center for Health Sciences, said being OSU’s president is the “greatest challenge and honor of her professional career.”

She said her focus is for OSU to achieve greater heights of excellence as a united community.

“I want to thank our students, faculty and staff, who continue to inspire me every day,” Shrum said. “Working together as a Cowboy family, we will continue to build sustained success, strategically positioning our university with bold and visionary ideas to cement OSU as the nation’s premier land-grant institution.”