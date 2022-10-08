STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Saturday’s Oklahoma State University game against Texas Tech is going to be a special one, not only because OSU is undefeated, but because they’re inducting one of their all-time greats, Bob Fenimore, into their Ring of Honor.

“We’re undefeated,” said OSU Associate Athletic Director Gavin Lang. “We’re first place in the Big 12. We’re ranked in the top ten in the country. There’s a lot of excitement around this program and we want to keep that momentum going.”

Electric excitement is flowing into the sold-out game, particularly because of the Cowboys’ 4-0 record.

At half-time, the crowd will honor two-time All-American Bob Fenimore, who be inducted into the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor.

Bob Fenimore, Oklahoma A&M football player and Len Eskmont. Image courtesy Oklahoma State University.

Fenimore’s name will be unveiled on the west endzone of Boone Pickens Stadium next to Cowboy legends Thurman Thomas and Barry Sanders.

“He’s really the first all-time great player that we had here at Oklahoma State,” Lang explained. “He led the team to the Cotton Bowl in 1944. He led the team to a national championship and the Sugar Bowl in 1945. He was the number one pick in the NFL draft. He was a guy who excelled in all three phases of the game. I mean, he was just a true, great player.”

Oklahoma State Athletics reported that Fenimore’s 4,627 career yards of total offense remained the record for more than 40 years until now-head coach Mike Gundy would eclipse the stat.

Fenimore’s family will be in attendance for the truly memorable, high-stakes game on Saturday.

“So, there’s a lot to be excited about,” Lang said. “It’ll be a big day for us, for the current and also the historic.”

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m.