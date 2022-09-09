Bronze statue of former OSU President Burns Hargis. Image courtesy of Kevin Ogle.

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University celebrated former President Burns Hargis and First Cowgirl Ann Hargis Friday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, a tall bronze statue of former OSU President Burns Hargis was unveiled.

Kevin Ogle was in attendance to celebrate former President Hargis at the statue dedication ceremony at the Student Union Plaza.

Kevin Ogle and former OSU President Burns Hargis. Image courtesy of Kevin Ogle.

Former President Burns Hargis’ statue. Image courtesy of Kevin Ogle.

According to an OSU press release, the bronze statue representing former President Hargis was supported by several generous donors and was created by Oklahoma sculptor Mike Larsen.

Larsen has been creating art professionally for almost 50 years. He is known for his various large paintings as well as one very small one. Larsen created the U.S. postage stamp commemorating the Oklahoma Centennial in 2007.