STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University (OSU) campus police say two students have reported that they received suspicious notifications on their phones regarding Apple AirTags nearby.

The problem: these two students don’t own AirTags.

This led the students and police to believe that someone could potentially be tracking their whereabouts.

Police said no AirTags were ever found with the students, but it did trigger them to send out a warning to faculty and students.

“Our best option is to just educate our community try to be proactive in providing the information, letting students know and employees on campus that they can take steps such as disabling their location services on their phones, downloading apps if you have an Android phone,” said Kyle McCool, the sergeant of investigations at Oklahoma State University.

On the university’s Department of Public Safety’s website, they have tips on how to prevent being tracked or what to do if you find a device.

The measures that campus police took are strictly preventative. Students and staff still appreciate the effort to ensure they safety.

“This is a small thing, but kind of knowing that they are aware of the threats and potential threats and they’re looking out for everyone,” said Laleh Tahsini, chemistry professor.

Perna Ghosh is a graduate student on campus and feels safe while there.

“Whenever things are reported, I feel that the right steps are taken,” said Ghosh.

McCool said he wants this situation to be an example for incoming freshman that it is a good idea of going to campus police if there is an issue of suspicious activity.