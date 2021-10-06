Oklahoma State University working with Catholic charities to resettle Afghan refugees

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma State University and Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma are working together to help up to 40 Afghan families relocate and settle into Oklahoma after having been evacuated from Afghanistan following the fall of their nation’s government.

CCEOK was contacted in early September about assisting evacuees with resettling in the Stillwater area.

OSU and CCEOK are collaborating in providing support to the families. CCEOK is the lead agency on the Afghan Families-Stillwater Project.

Afghan refugees will begin arriving on the OSU campus in early November. The will be housed in approximately 25 unoccupied Residential Life units.

Oklahoma State University

CCEOK and OSU are working to provide the refugees English as a second language training through the English Language and Intercultural Center, transportation through the OSU community bus network, adult and child programming through the Family Resource Center, assistance with food and furniture drives and volunteer translation services provided through international and other student groups at OSU.

The School of Global Studies and Partnerships is leading OSU’s response, which includes coordinating with OSU’s academic and auxiliary departments, including Student Affairs, Residential Life, OSU Parking and Transit and others.

Donations are needed for the Afghan refugees.

“These families, many with young children, are arriving with nothing but the clothes on their backs. OSU is seeking the help of faculty, staff and students to assist with a warm community welcome for these families. CCEOK is seeking household items such as furniture, dinnerware, linens, toiletries and more, monetary donations and gift cards to provide long-term assistance for these families.,” the news release states.

Go to global.okstate.edu/afghan-project/index.html for ongoing updates, answers to frequently asked questions and to coordinate assistance needed for the project.