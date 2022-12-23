OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Veterinarian received a special visit after announcing Santa’s reindeer are approved to enter the state on Christmas Eve.

Oklahoma State Vet, Dr. Rod Hall, filmed his announcement of giving Santa’s reindeer permission to enter Oklahoma on the night of Christmas Eve following their veterinary inspection approval by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry (ODAFF).

“I just want to thank Doctor Bob Gerlach, the State Veterinarian of Alaska, for going out and inspecting Santa’s reindeer, making sure they’re healthy and documenting them on a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection so they can come and visit all the good little girls and boys of Oklahoma on Christmas Eve.” said Dr. Hall.

Certificate of Veterinary Inspection. Image courtesy ODAFF.

Following his announcement, Dr. Hall received a special visit from Santa Claus himself. Santa took time out of his busy schedule to thank Dr. Hall for getting his reindeer approval to enter Oklahoma just in time for Christmas.

“I just wanted to come down and thank you for getting reindeer clearance to get into Oklahoma this year.” said Santa.

Santa also mentioned he needed to stop in Oklahoma to get Mrs. Claus pecans since she only uses Oklahoma pecans in her baking.

Watch the above video for Dr. Hall’s special announcement and his visit from Santa Claus.