OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma businesses across the Sooner State are making a name for themselves as they work for the top ranking in several USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards categories.
USA Today travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do, and more. Then, it’s put to a public vote to find the 10Best in each category.
Currently, eight Oklahoma entities are up for eight awards in the latest batch of contests, and they need your help to make it to the top!
- Chickasaw National Recreation Area in Best Destination for Fall Foliage
- “The region’s verdant blend of deciduous forest and prairie is a true sight to behold during the fall, with no shortage of kayaking and boating opportunities available along Lake of the Arbuckles as an added bonus.”
- Prairie Artisan Ales in Best Fall Seasonal Beer
- “And for any hardcore stout aficionados, the Basic Rebecca is a must-try, packed full of rich allspice, nutmeg, and cinnamon notes that linger on the palate.”
- Tulsa Oktoberfest in Best Oktoberfest
- Annabelle’s Fun Farm in Best Corn Maze
- Choctaw Casino Resort for Best Casino Outside of Las Vegas
- “Whether you’re into table games, slots, poker, or the ponies, Choctaw Casino Resort has got game.”
- Dallas Cowboys Bar & Grill at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Best Casino Restaurant
- “…chow down on the fried chicken, the dish that 10Best contributor Melanie Reffes says is ‘the best in the state, maybe the best in the USA.'”
- One Star Rewards at Cherokee Nation Casinos and Rewards Club at Choctaw Nation Casinos in Best Players Club
- Sooner Schooner in Best College Sports Tradition
Oklahoma is no stranger to being in USA Today’s 10Best.
Just in 2023, Pauls Valley was named among the Best Southern Small Towns, Tulsa’s Mother Road Market was named the Best Food Hall in America, OKC Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails landed #6 for Best Zoo Exhibits and Scissortail Park’s Summer Concert Series placed third for Best Outdoor Concert Series.
In 2022, Great Plains State Park ranked in Best State Parks for RVing/Camping, Factory Obscura made the list for Best Immersive Art Experiences, the Bricktown Riverwalk was among the Best Riverwalks in the U.S., Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville was named Best Pumpkin Patch in the U.S., and Oklahoma City was named the Best City for Street Art.