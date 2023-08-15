OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma businesses across the Sooner State are making a name for themselves as they work for the top ranking in several USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards categories.

USA Today travel experts select the top 20 nominees in contests covering food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do, and more. Then, it’s put to a public vote to find the 10Best in each category.

Currently, eight Oklahoma entities are up for eight awards in the latest batch of contests, and they need your help to make it to the top!

Oklahoma is no stranger to being in USA Today’s 10Best.

Just in 2023, Pauls Valley was named among the Best Southern Small Towns, Tulsa’s Mother Road Market was named the Best Food Hall in America, OKC Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails landed #6 for Best Zoo Exhibits and Scissortail Park’s Summer Concert Series placed third for Best Outdoor Concert Series.

In 2022, Great Plains State Park ranked in Best State Parks for RVing/Camping, Factory Obscura made the list for Best Immersive Art Experiences, the Bricktown Riverwalk was among the Best Riverwalks in the U.S., Myriad Botanical Gardens’ Pumpkinville was named Best Pumpkin Patch in the U.S., and Oklahoma City was named the Best City for Street Art.