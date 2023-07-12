OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You may be taking advantage of Amazon Prime Day and other online sales this week – but local mom and pop shops are hoping to attract your business too.

Hundreds of businesses across the state will be taking part in ‘Weekend of Local‘ July 14-16.

As the temperature goes up, the number of people who visit local businesses often goes down and that’s why they’re hoping you’ll shop local this weekend.

“Summertime, people are off traveling, summer vacation and there’s no specific holiday really to buy for,’ said Jade Urash, who owns Chirps and Cheers in Midtown. “We don’t sell a lot of Fourth of July cards!”

Her store sells stationery, wrapping paper, cards and more that you can’t find anywhere else.

“We get to know our customers, many of them are repeat customers,” Urash said. “We’re doing wedding invitations, baby announcements, baby number two, moving – so they get to be friends and they’re almost like family.”

Her store is one of hundreds across the state participating in ‘Weekend of Local’. It’s a statewide campaign encouraging customers and patrons to spend their money locally.

Shops will have deals of their own to compete with big-box store promotions like Amazon Prime Day.

“In Midtown specifically, we’re giving away $5,000 worth of giveaways,” said Jakey Dobbs, Midtown District Manager. “So if you spend money at a participating shop, you’ll get a $10 coupon to use at another shop as well.”

For every dollar spent at a locally-owned business, 67 cents stays with the community. At national chains, it’s only 43 cents.

That’s one of many reasons why organizers say it’s vital to visit local shops.

“If you like having a mom and pop store or your favorite shopkeeper that you like to go and talk to, you have to continue to go to those stores otherwise they won’t continue to be able to stay open,” Dobbs said.

If you’d like to find businesses participating across the state, visit weekendoflocal.com.