Oklahoma student arrested after allegedly shooting peer on bus with airsoft pistol

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – District officials say a Moore student has been arrested after he allegedly shot at another student with an airsoft gun.

Investigators say the incident took place on a Moore Public School bus.

“Moore Public Schools (MPS) administration was made aware that one of our students brought a CO2, air soft pistol onto the school bus this morning. The student fired the weapon while on the bus, hitting another student in the leg,” a message to parents said.

The student was attending Southridge Junior High School and was taken to a juvenile detention facility. The district says he will not be allowed back in school.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter