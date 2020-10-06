Oklahoma student arrested after allegedly shooting peer on bus with airsoft pistol

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – District officials say a Moore student has been arrested after he allegedly shot at another student with an airsoft gun.
Investigators say the incident took place on a Moore Public School bus.
“Moore Public Schools (MPS) administration was made aware that one of our students brought a CO2, air soft pistol onto the school bus this morning. The student fired the weapon while on the bus, hitting another student in the leg,” a message to parents said.
The student was attending Southridge Junior High School and was taken to a juvenile detention facility. The district says he will not be allowed back in school.
