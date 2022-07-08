HAMMON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma student is asking for your vote in a contest for Google.

William Long, a 9th grade student from Hammon Public School, is one of the 54 U.S. state and territory winners for the ‘Doodle for Google’ student contest.

Long’s design, ‘Explore the Unknown,’ was chosen from thousands of entries to represent Oklahoma in the competition.

Now, the community can vote on their favorite Doodle from July 7 through July 12.

The public vote will determine the five national finalists. One of whom will be chosen to have their Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

The national winner will also take home a $30,000 college scholarship, and their school will receive a $50,000 tech package to improve their technology program.