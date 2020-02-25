Oklahoma student inventors come together to show off their best ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Oklahoma Student Inventors Expo brings in children from all around the state with very creative ideas from solar energy, to magnifying classes for your cell phone, to fruit-flavored chocolate.

"The reason why I created Happy Hands is because I get rips and minor cuts," Kennedy Wesley, a third-grader at Nichols Hills Elementary said.

These Oklahoma students are determined to prove they have the best invention.

"This would be a common prescription and you basically raise and lower it so you can't watch your phone without your glasses or contacts,” Emerson Marble, 5th Grader at Newcastle Elementary said.

The competition is stiff. There are only a few trophies and cash awards for around 2-hundred creative ideas.

"I've seen a lot of solar-type of things, the wind so I think maybe they were inspired by some of the windmills they're seeing around the state so pretty interesting. They aren't messing around," Jim Vidnar with Rose State College said.

Inventor Julian Taylor founded the Oklahoma Student Inventors Expo 31 years ago and is the primary benefactor for the competition.

He has more than 100 patents, including a safety relief valve for oil production.

"You have to find the problems. If there's not problems, there's nothing you can invent," Julian Taylor said.

Taylor is in his 90s and continues to invent engineering tools. He won't stop inventing or encouraging students to do the same.

“It means that Oklahoma is going to grow and I'm so pleased I was a part of this growth," Taylor said.

