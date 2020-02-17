Oklahoma student killed, another seriously injured after crash

BRAGGS, Okla. (KFOR) – A 15-year-old student was killed, and a 16-year-old student was seriously injured, following a crash in Muskogee County over the weekend.

It happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Saturday near State Highway 10 and South 95th Street East, approximately two miles north of Braggs.

According to a trooper’s report, the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital with head and internal injuries.

The girls were freshmen students in Braggs.

Officials with Braggs Public Schools released the following statement on Saturday:

“This morning, two of our freshmen female students were involved in a tragic, single-car accident. One student died at the scene, and the other has been life-flighted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. As a result, we have postponed the basketball finals scheduled for today until Monday, February 17. Counselors and area ministers will be at school Monday and throughout the week to help students work through their grief and mourn for their fellow classmates. As is the standard with the Braggs Wildcat family, we will stand together to support one another and to remember the student and friend we have lost and the other as she recovers. We ask you lift up these families in love and prayer, knowing they need strength right now more than ever.”