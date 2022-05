JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are searching for an Oklahoma teenager who disappeared while swimming in the Red River.

Rock Creek Public Schools confirmed that a senior student was swimming in the Red River on Sunday, and has been missing since.

At this point, emergency crews are still searching the area.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this young man, his family, our students and all the first responders involved in this search,” Rock Creek Public Schools said in a statement.